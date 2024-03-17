Browns agree to terms with Tyler Huntley

Quarterback Tyler Huntley is changing addresses in the AFC North.

Huntley spent the last four years backing up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that he has agreed to sign with the Browns. The terms of the agreement are not known.

The Browns also signed Jameis Winston this week and they have 2023 fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster behind Deshaun Watson as well. Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham are now the reserve quarterbacks in Baltimore.

Huntley started 10 games during his time with the Ravens, including the final five contests of the 2022 season while Jackson was dealing with a knee injury. Huntley wound up being selected to the Pro Bowl after the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs by the Bengals, but his only start in 2023 came when the Ravens rested Jackson in Week 18.