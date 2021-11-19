Browns work out 7 players on Friday, 2 with starting experience

The Cleveland Browns have had a make a lot of roster adjustments this season due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. General manager Andrew Berry has spent most weeks bringing in players for workouts to prepare for needs on the roster.

Friday before the team squares off with the Detroit Lions, the Browns brought in seven players for workouts:

DT Akeem Spence

CB Ken Webster

QB Kyle Sloter

WR Antonio Nunn

WR John Hurst

CB Luq Barcoo

CB Delrick Adams

Spence and Webster have starting experience in the league with Spence’s eight years of experience being the most among the group. Webster played two years in the league, starting five games in 2019.

Sloter spent some time around Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2017 as a part of the Minnesota Vikings.

Barcoo and Adams each played in three games during the 2020 season.