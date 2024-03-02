Brown: John Calipari should steal page from Coach K and go zone with this Kentucky defense

LEXINGTON — When Kentucky coach John Calipari joined former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as a guest on his weekly radio show in January, Calipari joked about Coach K copying his style in recruiting one-and-done players.

Well, now is the perfect time for Calipari to copy a move Krzyzewski made in 2015.

UK could sure use a zone — full time.

Full Stop.

Saturday’s 111-102 win over Arkansas was more proof of just how problematic Kentucky’s defense is.

The Razorbacks ranked 13th in the Southeastern Conference in adjusted offense, according to KenPom.com. They shot 57% from the field in the first half and scored 48 points — their highest total for a first half during league play. Their 102 total was also the most they’d scored in league play.

Coach K had a similar problem during the 2014-15 season.

Duke was led by a talented freshmen trio of Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones and ranked third in adjusted offense nationally, per KenPom.com.

But they couldn’t stop anybody. They had a particular problem with stopping ball penetration. When the Blue Devils lost back-to-back games in January 2015 to N.C. State and Miami, Krzyzewski had seen enough.

Duke went zone and played it well enough that its defense was no longer a liability. Better yet, the Blue Devils finished 11th nationally in defensive efficiency in helping Coach K capture his fifth national title.

The Wildcats are more gifted offensively than that Duke team.

But Calipari hasn’t thought much of playing zone.

The Cats have played zone for just 24 possessions — 1.2% of all its defensive possessions — this season, according to Synergy stats.

In that very limited sample size, UK held its opponents to .875 points per possession — which is labeled as very good on Synergy — compared to .902 points per possession in man defense, which ranks in the 35th percentile nationally and is considered average.

Entering the final week of the regular season, there’s far too much evidence that Kentucky isn’t capable of consistently playing the kind of man-to-man defense it needs to reach a Final Four, much less cut down the nets on the final Monday of the season.

And it’s not feasible to expect the Cats can stay perfect offensively to win six straight games in the NCAA Tournament.

There will come a time when the shots aren’t falling. And, unlike Calipari has mentioned on occasion this season, it won’t matter that the Cats have multiple players who can erupt from behind the arc.

It’ll come down to how many stops Kentucky can get. A zone defense will get many more of those than the Cats can in playing man.

This column will be updated.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball: John Calipari should go zone with this UK defense