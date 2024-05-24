Bronny James is expected to work out for only a few teams

There is now only about a month to go before the 2024 NBA Draft, and the anticipation is starting to build as far as where Bronny James will get taken.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at last week’s draft combine, and this week, he performed at the pro day for Klutch Sports, which represents himself and his father.

There has been chatter that teams around the league other than the Lakers are discussing not just taking the younger James but possibly taking him in the first round of the draft. It may seem like an unwise choice given how much he struggled during his freshman year at the University of Southern California, but one NBA executive said that people should look at what he could become and not what he was this season.

Perhaps the number of teams that will get an up-close-and-personal look at the 19-year-old will be limited. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the younger James will only work out with a few teams, including the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say. Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns. pic.twitter.com/3s7ElKRe0P — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2024

There seems to be a belief that the elder James’ immediate future in the league will hinge on where his son goes in the draft. The elder James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, and perhaps he will go to the team that ends up drafting his son.

He has said multiple times that he wants to play alongside his son in the NBA, although ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said recently that doing so is no longer a priority.

