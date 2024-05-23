Watch: LeBron James, Anthony Davis watched Bronny James at Klutch Pro Day

It looks like Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is moving full-steam ahead toward getting taken in this year’s NBA draft. Plenty are skeptical that he will make it at the next level, but others are encouraged for certain reasons.

The younger James showed a bit of promise at last week’s NBA draft combine in Chicago. While he wasn’t very impressive during scrimmages, he did have a good showing during shooting drills.

This week, Klutch Sports, the agency representing the younger James, as well as his father and Anthony Davis, held its pro day. The two Los Angeles Lakers superstars were in attendance as the younger James looked to impress.

Bronny James (@BronnyJamesJr) had LeBron, AD & Cam’ron pull up to the Lakers facility for Proday 🔥 Showcasing his athleticism & shooting ability. @ChrisJHoops @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/IbsM3MjG5V — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) May 23, 2024

LeBron, AD & Zach LaVine pulled up to watch Bronny's pro day ahead of NBA draft 👏🔥 @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/jSACgy4k1Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2024

Big audience of NBA decision makers on hand to watch Bronny James at the Klutch pro day at the Lakers practice facility. pic.twitter.com/WVa6iQcaMW — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 23, 2024

Despite the concerns people have about the 6-foot-1.5-inch 19-year-old, who struggled during his freshman year at the University of Southern California, there is increasing chatter that he may get taken in the first round of next month’s NBA draft.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire