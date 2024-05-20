Teams are considering taking Bronny James in first round of NBA draft

Many people are speculating where Bronny James will be taken in this year’s upcoming NBA draft, assuming he doesn’t do an about-face and decide to stay in school. While many see him as a very unfinished prospect, some do see a bit of potential in him as a project player who could eventually become a decent complementary piece.

Of course, the main reason people are even talking about him is because he is the son of LeBron James. The elder James is expected to opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and become a free agent this summer. While there is a general expectation he will stay with the Lakers, it isn’t a foregone conclusion.

There has been talk that at least a couple of teams may draft his son in order to lure him in free agency. It looks like that talk is escalating, as a number of executives say the younger James could even be taken in the first round of next month’s draft.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Forget second-round evaluations, multiple NBA executives told The Times their teams have discussed drafting Bronny James in the first round in an effort to lure his father to their team in free agency,” wrote Dan Woike.

The younger James had a forgettable 2023-24 season as a freshman at the University of Southern California. He did show some promising signs at the draft combine, but right now, it looks like by far his best trait is who his father is.

