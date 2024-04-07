Bronny James To Enter 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James, the eldest child of LeBron James, officially announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old, who played college ball for the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans, revealed on social media that he will also maintain his college eligibility and enter the NCAA transfer portal. "I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," James wrote, adding a heartfelt thank you to USC, his family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.

In July 2023, James suffered from a cardiac arrest and had to undergo a procedure for a congenital heart defect, causing him to sit out for five months. ESPN reports that he will need to be evaluated and approved by the league's fitness-to-play panel prior to becoming eligible for team workouts and the draft selection. While he can still give media interviews without the approval, the NBA requires prospective rookies to join the teams' scouting events and undertake a physical examination. James will meet with select teams for workouts and interviews prior to the May 29 draft withdrawal deadline.