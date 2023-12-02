Broncos make 3 roster moves ahead of Texans game

The Denver Broncos made three changes to the roster on Saturday ahead of their showdown with the Houston Texans.

First, the Broncos activated wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Denver had an open spot for Johnson on the active roster after losing safety Kareem Jackson to a four-game suspension.

Johnson becomes the fifth WR on the 53-man roster, joining Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The Broncos also elevated tight end Lucas Krull and quarterback Ben DiNucci from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

DiNucci is an interesting elevation because Denver has not made any additions to the injury report, so starter Russell Wilson and backup Jarrett Stidham are both healthy going into Sunday’s game.

It will be interesting to see if DiNucci ends up just being an emergency third-string QB or if the Broncos have some kind of package for him in the playbook. We’ll find out Sunday.

