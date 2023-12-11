FSU football wraps up busy recruitment weekend from official visits to state championships

While Florida State football players were busy prepping for finals, its coaching staff was busy building for the future.

From Thursday to Sunday, FSU coaches were out at Bragg Memorial Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M watching FHSAA state championship games or hosting various recruits for official visits on campus.

The No. 1 recruit in the nation, 5-star Ohio State commit wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, was in town for both a state championship game and an official visit. Big-time portal target, Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard also made his official visit.

With recruits in and out of Tallahassee, here are the highlights from this weekend.

Privacy during Jeremiah Smith's visit

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the Class 1M state championship game on Dec. 7, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The most we heard from Smith this weekend was following Chaminade Madonna's 56-0 win over Clearwater Central Catholic on Thursday to win the FHSAA Class 1M state championship. The win is Smith's third state title with the program.

After the game, Smith said that he's still committed to Ohio State and said it's the only school on his mind, but he was looking forward to enjoying his visit to FSU. He's been impressed by the Seminoles this season and said they should've been in the College Football Playoff.

"They had a big impression on me with Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jordan Travis," Smith said. "The offense looked unstoppable this year. They definitely got bumped for the College Football Playoffs for sure. They should've been in there for sure."

"Everyone knows they should've been in there, but stuff happens. You just got to keep pushing."

Smith arrived at FSU for his official visit on Friday morning around 11 a.m. and has been somewhat secluded from media since then. His visit ended Sunday, as did every player visiting this weekend, but he didn't speak to media after.

FSU was his final official visit before signing day.

Major portal target takes official visit

The Seminoles have had a lot of players enter the NCAA transfer portal, but it has made an effort to go in and bring some prospects in. One of the biggest names in there is Georgia defensive end Kyle Kennard.

In 12 games this season he had 54 tackles, 11 for a loss of yardage, six sacks and two forced fumbles. With Jared Verse likely declaring for the NFL Draft and Patrick Payton in the transfer portal, Kennard could be a huge pick-up.

Following his visit, he said that he had a great visit and that FSU is a great place. Kennard was impressed with defensive ends coach John Papuchis and the freedom that he gives his players.

"He's a guy [Papuchis]," Kennard said. "I like the freedom that he gives his edge guys to play with across the edge, how he has a plan for them and how technical he is."

A big part of why Kennard is interested in FSU is defensive tackle coach Odell Haggins's impact as a player and coach in the program and believes that Haggins is someone that can take him to the next level. Kennard said that he has a few more schools he's going to visit, but FSU is near the top of his list.

"I'm looking to be developed as a pro," Kennard said. "Little, fine-tuning things I need to work on in my game I feel like is what I'm looking for the best place for."

2 Plam Beach County commits make official visits

American Heritage-Delray's Jake Weinberg kicks an extra point during a regular season game against Somerset Canyons on Oct. 13, 2023.

In the Class of 2024 recruiting cycle, Palm Beach County has been good to FSU.

The Seminoles have raked in three commits from the area: 3-star punter Jake Weinberg (Delray Beach American Heritage), 3-star linebacker Jayden Parrish (Delray Beach Atlantic) and 4-star athlete Ricky Knight III (Palm Beach Cardinal Newman).

This weekend, Weinberg and Parrish both made official visits. Following his visit, Parrish was pleased with his visit and mainly the impression the FSU coaching staff left on his parents.

"It was a great visit and I had a good time throughout the weekend," Parrish said. "The coaches showed love and showed that this is a great place to be. They made my mom and dad happy and comfortable here. That's why I feel like this is a great place to be."

Parrish racked up 68 tackles and four sacks this season with Atlantic. He was also active on the offensive side of the ball, recording 148 yards rushing on 28 carries for four touchdowns.

Linebacker Blake Nichelson hosted Parrish and said gave him insight on how linebackers coach Randy Shannon was like to play under. Similar to Nichelson's spot on the roster, Shannon told Parrish that his players don't play just one specific position.

Weinberg has been FSU's biggest specialist pickup in this recruiting cycle as Kohl's No. 1 kicker in the country. He's recorded 963 punting yards this season on 22 punts and is averaging 43.8 yards per attempt. He was 26-for-26 this season in field goals, recording a season-long of 51-yards, and was 41-of-41 in PATs.

Weinberg was hosted by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and has grown close with him over his entire recruiting process.

"I've gotten to know him a lot. I've been with him the whole time," Weinberg said. "Ryan was my player host so I hung out with them [FSU specialists], went to practice with them and watched them kick."

Weinberg said that American Heritage does not allow him to enroll early, so he will be on campus in the summer. Till then, Weinberg said FSU's strength and condition coordinator Josh Storms has given him a workout plan and continues to work with his kicking coach.

2025 FSU target has big game in Class 2M state championship

The biggest upset of the weekend came out of the FHSAA Class 2M state championship game between Miami Norland and Tampa Berkley Prep.

Norland was the No. 3 overall team in the state, undefeated with wins over eventual 4S state champion Lakeland, 4M state champion Miami Columbus and two wins over national powerhouse Miami Central.

Berkeley Prep was ranked No. 37 overall and had losses to Clearwater Central Catholic and Clearwater Calvary Christian. However, the week before, it pulled off another major upset over nationally ranked Plantation American Heritage to get to the state championship game.

The Buccaneers still had some magic left, upending Miami Norland, 28-20, to win the state title. The effort was powered by 2025 FSU target 4-star athlete Dallas Golden.

The two-way player recorded 155 yards rushing on 24 attempts and a touchdown and had 38 yards receiving on two receptions and a touchdown. Golden was everywhere and was the difference in pulling off the mega upset for the state crown.

"Nothing is possible without my teammates and God," Golden said. "This is a blessing and I'm still taking it all in right now, enjoying the moments and talking to coaches every day."

Golden finished his junior season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he had 394 yards and five touchdowns. Golden quickly proved that he's a player that can be used anywhere on the field.

He has shown early interest in FSU and Notre Dame and has taken a few unofficial visits to Tallahassee. Golden said that he's still trying to figure out his recruitment, but likes what he's seen from FSU so far.

"I love Florida State," Golden said. "They had a great season this year and kept fighting. They came short of the playoffs, but I'm still rooting for them."

Three FSU commits played in state championship games on Friday and Saturday, unfortunately coming up short. 4-star cornerback Jamari Howard was with Miami Norland, recording eight tackles in the loss to Berkeley Prep.

Another 4-star cornerback, Charles Lester III, was with Venice in the 4S state championship game against Lakeland. In the 60-47 loss, he recorded three tackles and 1-of-1 passing for 62 yards on a trick play early on in the game.

2025 3-star quarterback commit Tramell Jones was with Jacksonville Mandarin in the 4M state title game against Columbus. In the 38-19 loss, Jones threw 19-of-27 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here are the highlights from FSU football's busy recruitment weekend