Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner will be playing at least one more season with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, 33, re-signed with the team, according to a league announcement on X on Friday night.

🚨 RE-SIGNED 🚨



2014 WNBA Champion, 9x All-Star, 8x Blocks Leader, 2x Defensive POY and 3x All-WNBA First Team member, Brittney Griner has re-signed with the @PhoenixMercury #WNBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/AU7uNXTaz1 — WNBA (@WNBA) March 30, 2024

The amount was not disclosed, but her 2023 salary was $165,100. The top-paid players in the league make $241.984.

Griner has played with the Mercury since the team drafted her No. 1 overall in 2013. She missed the 2022 season while she was detained in a Russian prison for 294 days.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reacts after making a three-pointer during the home opener against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023.

Griner returned to the U.S. and played the 2023 season a little more than three months after her release. She averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game that season.

In her career, Griner has scored 5,038 points (23rd all-time). Her 766 blocks ranks third all-time and first among active players.

The Mercury finished the 2023 season 9-31. They hold two picks in the WNBA Draft, which will be held April 15. Phoenix traded its first- and second-round picks to the Chicago Sky. It holds the first and fifth picks in the third round of the three-round draft.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner signs 1-year deal with Phoenix Mercury for 2024 season