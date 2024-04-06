Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Bukayo Saka starts

Brighton and Hove Albion host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners look to return to the top of the table in the title race. Mikel Arteta’s side claimed a valuable point away to Manchester City last weekend and now have the chance to leapfrog Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men visiting rivals Manchester United and Old Trafford tomorrow.

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Luton in midweek as Arteta took the opportunity to rotate his starting line-up ahead of a busy month of fixtures. The first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich is fast approaching on Tuesday night, but Arteta must ensure his players remain focussed on their Premier League challenge at Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have won just one of their last five in the Premier League, following a 2-1 defeat at Anfield last weekend and a 0-0 stalemate at Brentford in midweek. Arsenal have been in outstanding form away from home since the turn of the year, keeping four clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, and the Gunners won the reverse between the sides 2-0 earlier this season.

Follow live updates from Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League, below, and get the latest odds and tips on the match, here

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Brighton host Arsenal in another key clash in Premier League title race, with kick-off at 5:30pm

Gunners can go top ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Manchester United tomorrow

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice return for Arsenal

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Enciso, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Arsenal FC

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three visits to Brighton with two wins and one draw. Each side has won five of the 13 Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Brighton.

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:35 , Mike Jones

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes to the team that played in midweek. In come Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck.

They replace Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro, who all start on the bench.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes four changes for this evening’s match. Bukayo Saka is fit to start following his absence with a minor injury on Wednesday.

Declan Rice, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus all also return to the starting line-up as Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard drop to the bench - while Reiss Nelson misses out.

Brighton vs Arsenal line-ups

16:33 , Mike Jones

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Enciso, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Jesus on the wing

🔙 Saka returns



Let's keep raising the bar, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/AtVVkl5M8A — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2024

Havertz not yet as his best for Arsenal

16:25 , Mike Jones

“I’m very pleased,” said Mikel Arteta when asked about how Kai Havertz has settled into the squad this season, “He’s got incredible qualities to occupy different spaces in the attacking phase, to threaten the goal, to link up play, and when you have to be more direct as well he’ll give you that layout.

“Not only that, but I also think his contribution defensively is outstanding for the team, with his work rate, and the effort he is putting in the high press especially. He’s got more to come, more games to come, he needs to improve the numbers and I’m sure he will try to do it.

“At this age, and he’s just started with us, it’s his first season, he’s building those relationships. He’s moving in those positions as well and he’s that good, and with the intelligent that he has he can be much better.”

De Zerbi on Arteta

16:20 , Mike Jones

Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, says that he respects Mikel Arteta and the style of football he’s brought to Arsenal since taking over as manager.

“Mikel Arteta is a great manager,” De Zerbi said, “I have big respect for his job and his style is clear. They always play with big intensity and with courage.

“I think they will be aggressive, and they have a clear style with and without the ball. I think it will be a good game to watch.”

Arteta on win over Luton

16:15 , Mike Jones

Arsenal managed to keep the pressure on Liverpool during the week with a 2-0 win over Luton. Mikel Arteta made a bunch of changes for the game but was impressed with how his team came together.

“I was obviously very pleased with the result and performance and the fact that everybody responded in the way that we expected,” said Arteta,

“When you make changes there is a possibility because they haven’t played that much but I think the boys were really good.”

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up

16:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed he would return to Ukraine to fight in the defence of his country if called up.

The 27-year-old has already donated £1m to help those back home following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Asked by BBC’s Newsnight whether he would answer a call-up, Zinchenko said: “I think it’s a clear answer. I would go.”

He said several of his former school friends had already joined the Ukrainian military.

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

16:05 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side remain steady away from home and should continue their title challenge with a determined if unspectacular victory against a stubborn Brighton side.

Brighton 0-2 Arsenal.

Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

16:00 , Mike Jones

With the fixtures of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City staggered by the television companies, the picture in the title race will evolve across every weekend remaining in the campaign.

Three points there will lift the defending champions over the Gunners, who then travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton in the evening kick-off (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

With Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, a ground at which they were beaten just three weeks ago, this could be a massive weekend for Mikel Arteta and his title challengers. A win against the Seagulls and the Reds will be under real pressure against Manchester United.

Arsenal are overwhelming favourites in the Premier League odds to get the three points on the south coast, with the hosts available at a price of 9/2 to damage the Gunners’ title.

Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

What is the early team news?

15:55 , Mike Jones

Brighton could welcome back defender Pervis Estupinan but De Zerbi remains without several key players including Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, James Milner and Billy Gilmour. Forward Julio Enciso is working his way back to full fitness after appearing off the bench in the 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Arsenal, but Arteta is set to bring back several stars who were afforded a rest in midweek, including Declan Rice. Gabriel Martinelli may be fit enough to make his first start since the 6-0 win at Sheffield United following consecutive appearances off the bench.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

15:50 , Mike Jones

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 6 April. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Welcome

15:45 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners visit Brighton and Hove Albion in the title race.

Mikel Arteta was able to rotate his line-up ahead of a busy run of fixtures for the visit of depleted Luton Town in midweek, with Arsenal easing to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

A trip to the south coast should represent a tougher challenge, while Arsenal must also keep their focus on the title race with the first-leg of Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich to come on Tuesday. Arsenal can put the pressure on Liverpool ahead of their trip to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Brighton have won just one of their last five in the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side dropping more points in their 0-0 stalemate at Brentford in midweek. Arsenal were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.