Brian Kelly updates Trey Holly’s status with program after attempted murder charges dropped

LSU running back Trey Holly has been suspended by the program since his arrest in February on multiple felony charges that included attempted second-degree murder.

That attempted murder charge has been dropped after a grand jury declined to indict Holly, though he will still face a felony charge of unlawful use of a firearm, to which he intends to plead not guilty, per his attorney.

While that decision doesn’t entirely clear the way for Holly to return to the Tigers, Brian Kelly said Saturday that he hopes there will be a resolution by the end of the month, at which point the reinstatement process can begin.

“Like many of you, the first that I saw of it was I think somebody released it on social media,” Kelly said, per On3. “We had a coaches’ clinic. His high school coach came up to me, who was here at the clinic, and told me that the serious charges were dropped. So we were confident, based upon information that was shared to us. But you just don’t know.

“So we’ll be, obviously, monitoring and making sure that, I think they’re talking about sometime in the middle of April that we could see a full resolution to this. At that time we’ll begin the process in assisting him for reinstatement, and we’ll advocate for him on his behalf. And welcome him back.”

Kelly also added that Holly has maintained his eligibility throughout the process by taking classes online.

While it remains to be seen if and when Holly will be back with the Tigers, it seems things are moving in that direction after the most serious charge against him was dropped.

