Suspended LSU RB Trey Holly won’t face attempted murder charge, grand jury decides

A grand jury has decided not to charge suspended LSU running back Trey Holly with attempted murder after his felony arrest in Union Parish on Feb. 15.

Holly was arrested in his hometown of Farmerville, Louisiana, stemming from a shooting several weeks prior. At the time, he was charged with attempted second-degree murder as well as singular counts of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property, both of which are also felonies.

The grand jury still opted to charge Holly with illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, a felony count to which Holly’s attorney said he will plead not guilty, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.

Holly was suspended indefinitely from all team activities at LSU following his arrest. He has not practiced with the team this spring.

At the time of his arrest, Holly maintained his innocence, arguing that he was at home at the time of the shooting and was a victim of mistaken identity. It remains to be seen if Holly will be reinstated by the Tigers.

