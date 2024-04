The Browns are adding some depth for their offensive line.

Center Brian Allen has agreed to terms with Cleveland, according to agency AMDG Sports.

Allen, 28, was a Rams fourth-round pick in 2018 and spent his first six seasons with the club. He appeared in 50 games with 32 starts, serving as Los Angeles' primary center when the team won Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

Allen missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

He was released by the Rams in February.