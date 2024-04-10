Brentford vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Ice-cold Brentford hope 20th-place Sheffield United is the salve it needs to move further clear of the Premier League's relegation picture (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium ).

But Sheffield United have claimed points from three of their last four matches — all via draw — and can remember December 9's defeat of the Bees at Bramall Lane as a reason for hope to move closer to 17th place.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Brentford have also drawn three matches recently — their last three — and did not have Ivan Toney nor Bryan Mbeumo for the 1-0 loss in December.

Both should be available along with Yoane Wissa, while Kevin Schade could finally return to the Bees after an injury derailed his season in Week 5. The Bees had not lost entering that game. and the exciting 22-year-old attacker scored in a draw at Crystal Palace.

How to watch Brentford vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Schade (adductor), Christian Norgaard (back), Ethan Pinnock (ankle)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (knock), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh).