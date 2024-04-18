Mail call! Isiah Deloatch has the mailman busy with his Rutgers football interest

Isaiah Deloatch is keeping the mailman busy. Fresh off a recent unofficial visit to Rutgers football, Deloatch is in constant contact with the Big Ten program.

Deloatch announced last week that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football in June. Deloatch is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Hillside (Durham, North Carolina).

In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from Duke, Indiana and Syracuse among others.

On Monday, Rutgers sent Deloatch 35 handwritten letters with 15 personally addressed to him and the rest for his parents. Before his visit last week, Rutgers sent the family the same exact number of letters, telling him how excited they were to have him on an unofficial visit.

The letters keep flowing from Rutgers to Deloatch, and it is making an impression.

The mailman, said ” someone is really trying to get your attention” 😆

“It may be closer to 100 total throughout the process. When I say every staff member has sent a card…nutritionist, analysts, head coach, all position coaches,” Deloatch said. “My mom keeps reminding me to go where I’m wanted. Rutgers is very clear that they’re interested.”

Deloatch is also a standout sprinter.

As for his other official visits, Deloatch will first head out Indiana on the weekend of May 31 before taking his official visit to Rutgers for the weekend of June 7. Duke and then South Florida on back-to-back weekends round out things for Deloatch.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire