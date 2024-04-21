BREAKING: Former Wisconsin Badgers guard commits to a Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian announced his transfer commitment to Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

The fan-favorite Badgers guard had also visited Big Ten rivals Maryland and Indiana, but opted for the Cornhuskers in the end.

Essegian struggled in 2023-24 after falling far in the rotation, averaging just 7.3 minutes and 3.2 points per game. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg hopes he returns to his freshman year form — 27.4 minutes and 11.7 points per game on 40% shooting and 36% from three.

He joins a Nebraska program that made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 in 2023-24. Hoiberg has the Cornhuskers headed in the right direction, and is now looking to take the next step into contention.

The now-former Badger is sure to play more at his new home. He transfers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard must replace the departed production of Essegian, Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl. He and his staff are hard at work in the transfer portal to mitigate those losses, though they are yet to receive a commitment.

