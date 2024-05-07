Breaking down the Chicago Bulls’ cap situation

Fans of the Chicago Bulls have been given big promises about the future of their favorite ball club from Bulls general manager Arturas Karnisovas after Chicago underwhelmed yet again. And rightfully so after three NBA offseasons and subsequent trade deadlines without the team making any significant moves.

But what is the Bulls front office actually working with in terms of roster cost and flexibility? What kind of moves can they make given the contracts they have on the books moving forward? And how might they be constrained by various courses of action?

To get a better idea of the Bulls’ cap situation, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast put together a clip breaking it all down for us.

To get up to speed on Chicago’s financial outlook for next season and beyond, take a look at the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire