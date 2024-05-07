Does Los Angeles Clippers star vet Paul George make sense on the Chicago Bulls‘ roster next season? With rumbles percolating up from Los Angeles that George may be a candidate to jump ship in free agency with an extension yet to have been signed, the Bulls could conceivably pursue a potential team-up.

But would PG13 be up for playing in the Windy City, given where he is in terms of the stage of his own career compared to where Chicago is in its current retool? Would he turn down his player option? Is this just a pipe dream or would there actually be a path towards landing him with the Bulls?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel recently dialed in on the possibility of adding George to the Bulls in a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to get their take on PG13’s fit in Chicago — and the odds such a deal actually gets signed.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire