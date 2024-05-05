What are the best and worst moves made by Chicago Bulls general manager Arturas Karnisovas to make the team better? Before you start laughing at this question based on what we have seen from the Bulls exec over the last few seasons, we promise you that the man did use to make moves to judge his tenure in Chicago by.

For whatever reason, his lack of such moves have caught up with him, but he did put together the roster he has not done much with in recent years. So which of these were his best? And, of course, we need to talk about his worst.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast came to a similar conclusion not too long ago, and put together a video breaking down the best and worst of the Karnisovas era.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about both.

