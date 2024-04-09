Braves, former players, family celebrate 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run

It was a celebration of an Atlanta legend.

On Monday, the Braves, former players and family went to Truist Park on the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run.

“I was 14 years old, I was here with a baseball team,” said Daniel Williams.

He was one of several packed into Truist Park Monday night who remembers going to a Braves game exactly 50 years ago. It’s the story of several teenagers who happened to get tickets to the ballpark that day in 1974.

“It was the most unbelievable moment that I’ve ever had in my life,” said Julian Jordan of Roswell.

Even as teenagers, they say they understood the gravity of the swing, the hit and the ball that flew out of reach of outfielders.

“I grew up in the old south I knew what was going on at that time,” said Williams. “For Hank Aaron to be in the position that he was in, there was really nothing like it. No one thought it would ever happen.”

Monday night marked 50 years since Hank Aaron’s historic home run and the Braves saluted him.

On the field, 715 people held up baseballs to mark each home run. And near the mound, Aaron’s wife was with his former 1974 teammates.

“65, 64 there were murders and assassinations all through our country and it was real the threats were real and there were threats on his life. His mom was draped all over him to try and save and protect him just in case,” said teammate Dusty Baker.

The 50th anniversary was a reunion for the 1974 team, many of whom showed up Monday night.

“You never know what night is going to be a historic night that’s going to bring everybody back. We had no idea everybody was going to come back after 50 years, some of us aren’t even here on this earth,” said Baker.

