Braves fans, Xfinity users can't watch games as Bally Sports goes dark

ATLANTA - Baseball fans relying on Comcast Xfinity to watch the Atlanta Braves will be unable to do so starting today.

Bally Sports Regional Networks, the broadcasting platform for most Braves games, is currently unavailable for Xfinity customers due to failed negotiations between the two companies.

This blackout affects Xfinity subscribers in Georgia. Comcast customers attempting to tune into Bally's channels will be greeted with a message regarding Bally Sports' bankruptcy proceedings.

The timing of this blackout is particularly inconvenient for Braves fans, as the team faces the Mariners in a crucial series finale. Scheduled for 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the Braves must secure a win to avoid a sweep.

A carriage dispute between Comcast and Diamond Sports Group is impacting several Major League Baseball teams including the #Braves. As a result, Comcast customers are currently unable to watch our games. Customers using other cable providers or streaming services are not… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 1, 2024

Looking ahead, the Braves are set to engage in a three-game series against the Dodgers starting Friday through Sunday. However, these games, too, will be broadcasted on Bally Sports.

Comcast says it will provide a refund to customers.

According to the Braves website, Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast are available on the DirecTV STREAM and FUBO live streaming services. Games can also be streamed on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app when fans sign in with a TV provider username and password. Click here for more information.