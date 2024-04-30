Brandon Garrison, former Oklahoma State center, reportedly commits to Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky basketball program reportedly added another big man to its roster Tuesday morning in Brandon Garrison.

A 6-foot-11, 245-pound center, Garrison spent last season at Oklahoma State.

Garrison played in all 32 games for the Cowboys last season, making 29 starts. He averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.

Garrison is the seventh player to join the Wildcats' 2024-25 roster. It's a group that includes 2024 signee Travis Perry (the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history), former BYU signee Collin Chandler and transfers Lamont Butler (San Diego State), Andrew Carr (Wake Forest), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma) and Amari Williams (Drexel).

Brandon Garrison highlights: Watch Kentucky basketball transfer portal commit

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball, Mark Pope add transfer portal's Brandon Garrison