Brandon Beane before Stefon Diggs trade: Our window isn't closing, it all builds around QB

Wednesday's bombshell news that the Bills are trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs came a day after Diggs chimed in on a question about whether a top-flight receiver was essential to quarterback Josh Allen's success.

An X user opined that Allen benefits from such a receiver, but that one isn't essential. Diggs replied by asking "you sure?" Wednesday's move would seem to provide the Bills' answer.

With Gabe Davis departing as a free agent last month, the Bills are now rolling with Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Justin Shorter, Andy Isabella, KJ Hamler, Tyrell Shavers, and Bryan Thompson. The draft will offer a chance to bolster that group and there are some free agents still on the market, but General Manager Brandon Beane's answer to a question about the team's championship window from last week shows that they feel they have the player that matters the most on that front.

"You have to have a franchise quarterback to be a consistent contender. . . . I don't think our window is closing," Beane said to Kevin Clark of ESPN. There’s changes, salary changes, draft changes. All the things as you evolve your roster. We had to go under the cap this year, go younger in some areas. It all still builds around the quarterback."

Allen isn't going anywhere, but it remains to be seen if the major changes around him this offseason will be the way to finally get the Bills over the hump in the AFC.