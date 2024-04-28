Box score roundup for April 25-26
Apr. 27—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 25-26
April 25
Othello baseball at Pullman
OTH: 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 2
PUL: 0-0-0-2-1-0-X 3
Othello softball vs Glacier Peak
GLP: 0-0-3-0-0-0-1 4
OTH: 0-0-0-0-2-0-0 2
April 26
Moses Lake baseball vs Wenatchee
Game One
WNTC: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1
MSLK: 2-1-0-2-0-5-X 10
Game Two
WNTC: 2-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 2
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2-0-1 3
Moses Lake softball at Wenatchee
Game One
MSLK: 4-5-1-3-4 17
WNTC: 0-0-0-0-0 0
Game Two
MSLK: 4-2-3-0-1-1-0 11
WNTC: 0-2-0-0-4-0-3 9
Othello softball at Grandview
Game One
OTH: 6-4-4-1 15
GRV: 0-0-0-2 2
Game Two
OTH: 4-13-1-1 19
GRV: 0-0-2-0 2
Warden baseball vs Columbia (Burbank)
Game One
COL: 0-0-2-0-2-0-0 4
WRD: 1-0-6-2-0-4-X 13
Game Two
Game to be continued Monday at 5 p.m.
Tied at seven in the top of the ninth inning.
Warden softball vs Columbia (Burbank)
Game One
COL: 0
WRD: 15
Game Two
COL: 0
WRD: 10