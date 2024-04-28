Advertisement

Box score roundup for April 25-26

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from April 25-26

April 25

Othello baseball at Pullman

OTH: 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 2

PUL: 0-0-0-2-1-0-X 3

Othello softball vs Glacier Peak

GLP: 0-0-3-0-0-0-1 4

OTH: 0-0-0-0-2-0-0 2

April 26

Moses Lake baseball vs Wenatchee

Game One

WNTC: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1

MSLK: 2-1-0-2-0-5-X 10

Game Two

WNTC: 2-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 2

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2-0-1 3

Moses Lake softball at Wenatchee

Game One

MSLK: 4-5-1-3-4 17

WNTC: 0-0-0-0-0 0

Game Two

MSLK: 4-2-3-0-1-1-0 11

WNTC: 0-2-0-0-4-0-3 9

Othello softball at Grandview

Game One

OTH: 6-4-4-1 15

GRV: 0-0-0-2 2

Game Two

OTH: 4-13-1-1 19

GRV: 0-0-2-0 2

Warden baseball vs Columbia (Burbank)

Game One

COL: 0-0-2-0-2-0-0 4

WRD: 1-0-6-2-0-4-X 13

Game Two

Game to be continued Monday at 5 p.m.

Tied at seven in the top of the ninth inning.

Warden softball vs Columbia (Burbank)

Game One

COL: 0

WRD: 15

Game Two

COL: 0

WRD: 10