Boston’s Jaylen Brown nonplussed with Celtics’ defensive efforts vs. Cavs in Game 2

Jaylen Brown was not pleased with how he and the rest of the Boston Celtics defended the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their 2024 East semis series at TD Garden this past (May 9) at TD Garden. And he said as much when talking to the media after Boston’s 118-94 blowout loss.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, but defensively it was an unacceptable performance, and I think that’s where we look at that, and I’m the most upset,” said Brown of his team’s poor defensive showing vs. the Cavs. “Defensively, we gave up 118 points, and on top of that we lost the rebound battle, so we didn’t help ourselves tonight.”

Brown pointed to the team’s struggles to connect offensively as a factor feeding into the poor play on the other end of the court. “I think just overall, maybe we missed some shots, and we let that translate.”

“It’s the playoffs, that can’t happen,” he emphasized. “I don’t care if you’re missing shots, you’ve got to guard the guy on the other end. That allows you to miss more shots if you’re playing defense.”

“But you can’t miss shots and then allow them to make shots at the other end. That was unacceptable.”

