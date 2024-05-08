Jaylen Brown has high praise for Derrick White after big Game 1 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics came out aggressive in Game 1 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with both star forward Jaylen Brown and starting floor general Derrick White powering Boston’s offense. Speaking to the media postgame, the former had high praise for the latter after the Celtics’ impressive 120-95 blowout win over the Cavs on Tuesday (May 7) night.

“Derrick White has grown,” said Brown of his surging teammate’s performance in the postseason. “This is a new version that we haven’t seen before. He put the work in, his body has developed a little bit.”

“He’s got some more playoff experience, and he’s being aggressive, and we urge him to do that,” suggested the Georgia native.

“We’re going to need that more and more down the line,” explained Brown, alluding to the likely uptick in difficulty coming in future rounds.

And if Boston does find the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers to be a tougher out than Cleveland in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics will have White in the wings waiting.

