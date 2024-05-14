The Boston Celtics survive the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-102 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 3-1 lead in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this past Monday (May 13) night. With their 109-102 win, the Celtics are now in a position to close out the Cavs at their home court of TD Garden this coming Wednesday (May 15) evening.

This may allow them to perhaps snatch a bit of rest as they await the winner of the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers series, and perhaps get star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis back in the fold from his soleus injury.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a deep dive after the win. Check it out below!

