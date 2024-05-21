What will the Boston Celtics’ looming Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers look like?

What will the Boston Celtics’ looming 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers look like? What are the most important matchups in the series for each ball club? What sort of coverages will we likely see, and what sort of pace does each team prefer? Will defense be the deciding factor between these two offensive juggernauts?

How important are the respective injuries to Bennedict Mathurin and Kristaps Porzingis to the Pacers and the Celtics in this series? And what other things could impact this key series for Boston as they work to get back to the 2024 NBA Finals this summer?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, did a deep dive on the series ahead for a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire