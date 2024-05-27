Are the Boston Celtics going to win it all if they get past the Indiana Pacers?

The Boston Celtics clinched a 114-111 Game 3 victory at the Indiana Pacers’ home arena of Gainsbridge Fieldhouse with two free throws on Saturday (May 25) night, giving them a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals.

Overcoming an 18-point deficit in the game’s second half, the Celtics are now one win away from their second NBA Finals trip in three years, with a chance to secure it on Monday in Indiana. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discuss whether the Celtics will win the championship after their Game 3 win against the Pacers.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

