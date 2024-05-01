Is Borussia Dortmund vs PSG on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Standing in PSG’s way are Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, who overcame a first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid to progress to the semi-finals.

After ending Diego Simeone’s hunt for a first UCL medal, the German club are now faced with stopping Kylian Mbappe’s search for the trophy he craves most in his career.

Luis Enrique’s side reached the last four with a 6-4 aggregate win over Barcelona and, after wrapping up the Ligue 1 title this weekend , they will be hoping to pick up a statement victory in Germany tonight.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League fixture

When is Dortmund vs PSG

The match will kick-off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 1 May at the Signal Iduna Park, Germany.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+. Purchase a TNT Sports subscription via Discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Edin Terzic will be without Sebastian Haller who has missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury, while Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen are both doubts.

Mats Hummels was substituted off in their 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig at the weekend, but Dortmund hope to have him back for the first leg.

As for PSG, this evening’s game has come too early for long-term absentee Presnel Kimpembe, but they have been boosted by the fact he has returned to individual training.

He is the only player unavailable for Enrique, who rested some of his stars in PSG’s 3-3 draw with Le Havre.

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho, Fullkrug

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nunes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Odds

Dortmund – 6/4

Draw – 15/8

PSG – 6/5

Prediction

Dortmund 1-3 PSG