Borussia Dortmund vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more ahead of semi-final tonight

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Standing in PSG’s way are Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, who overcame a first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid to progress to the semi-finals.

After ending Diego Simeone’s hunt for a first UCL medal, the German club are now faced with stopping Kylian Mbappe’s search for the trophy he craves most in his career.

Luis Enrique’s side reached the last four with a 6-4 aggregate win over Barcelona and, after wrapping up the Ligue 1 title this weekend, they will be hoping to pick up a statement victory in Germany tonight.

Follow live updates from the Champions League semi-final first leg, below, and get the latest Borussia Dortmund vs PSG predictions and odds here.

Borussia Dortmund host PSG in Champions League semi-final first leg, with kick-off at 8pm

Terzic on semi-final against PSG

17:55 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic spoke about his team’s chances of reaching the Champions League final and explained how he feels that they learned from the previous encounters against PSG.

“You could sense in the return leg that we had learned the lessons from the first game,” Terzic said, “Now PSG look to be at their very peak this season with only one defeat in 2024 and a good run of results.

“We will have to show an improved performance from that in Dortmund. We are confident that will show it tomorrow and next week in Paris.

“The clear goal is to gain a small advantage after the game tomorrow. We know we have to play at least 180 minutes at the highest level to have any shot at our dream.”

17:50 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and forward Donyell Malen are likely to be fit in time for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at home against Paris St Germain, coach Edin Terzic said on Tuesday.

Dortmund will have Emre Can and Ian Maatsen back from suspension while Sabitzer, who was out ill for several days, and Dutch international Malen, recovering from an injury picked up in last month’s international duty, have returned to training.

17:45 , Mike Jones

Luis Enrique’s men have been the more prolific of the two sides in the knockout stage this season, racking up 10 goals in their ties with Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

Dortmund have tended to save their best displays for their ‘Yellow Wall’, taking down PSV and Atlético de Madrid in front of their home fans to make it this far.

17:39 , Mike Jones

Dortmund have only lost one of their previous eight home matches in Uefa competition semi-finals with five wins and two draws.

It is more of a mixed bag for Paris Saint-Germain, though, as they have won only one of their last five matches in the Champions League semi-finals.

However, they did come out on top in the only Uefa competition two-legged tie against BVB – a 3-2 aggregate win in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16.

17:33 , Mike Jones

This is Borussia Dortmund’s fifth European Cup/Champions League semi-final but their first since they saw off Real Madrid in 2013.

A repeat of the final against Bayern that year could be on the cards if their fellow German side come through their last-four tie against Los Blancos following a 2-2 draw last night.

PSG, meanwhile, are through to their fourth Champions League semi-final, having failed to reach that stage in the European Cup era.

17:27 , Mike Jones

These two clubs meet again following their two outings in Group F earlier this season.

Those contests may have left Dortmund with a feeling of what might have been given they were defeated 2-0 by Paris at the Parc des Princes in the first head to head before drawing 1-1 at home.

They had already qualified before that latter encounter on Matchday 6, when they took the lead in a game in which would have meant elimination for PSG if they lost given AC Milan’s victory at Newcastle.

Letting that goal slip could come back to haunt the German side if PSG manage to best them over two legs in the semi-finals.

17:22 , Mike Jones

If the Champions League this week left you feeling bored - and that’s if you were even watching in the first place - it wasn’t quite the sentiment being shared within Uefa.

There is excitement at the fact the quarter-finals is now close to having one club from each of its major TV markets: that’s England, Spain, Germany and France, with Italy still able to make it five from five. This, in the words of Uefa insiders, is much more important than actually competitive and compelling ties.

It is a motivation that explains how the competition has gone so stale, as well as how the wider European football landscape has completely stagnated. The Champions League is only becoming as predictable as many domestic leagues. Profit has been prioritised over the health of the game, leading to growing financial disparities that are now beginning to existentially threaten the sport’s lifeblood of unpredictability.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction

17:16 , Mike Jones

This will be the third time that Borussia Dortmund and PSG have faced each other in this season’s Champions League as the teams were drawn in the same group.

The previous fixture in Germany ended in a 1-1 draw after the Parisians had won 2-0 at home. Dortmund have since improved, aided by the return of Jadon Sancho, but a focused and determined PSG may still be too much for them.

Dortmund 1-3 PSG.

Predicted line-ups

17:10 , Mike Jones

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho, Fullkrug

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nunes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

What is the team news?

17:06 , Mike Jones

Edin Terzic will be without Sebastian Haller who has missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury, while Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen are both doubts.

Mats Hummels was substituted off in their 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig at the weekend, but Dortmund hope to have him back for the first leg.

As for PSG, this evening’s game has come too early for long-term absentee Presnel Kimpembe, but they have been boosted by the fact he has returned to individual training.

He is the only player unavailable for Enrique, who rested some of his stars in PSG’s 3-3 draw with Le Havre.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

17:00 , Mike Jones

The match will kick-off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 1 May at the Signal Iduna Park, Germany.

The match will kick-off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 1 May at the Signal Iduna Park, Germany.

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Good afternoon!

14:28 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Yesterday, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena meaning their tie will come down to whoever is triumphant in Spain next week.

Tonight, Dortmund have the chance to put their stamp on this last-four encounter as they play at home against the French champions. They have not reached this stage of the competition since 2012/13 but went on to reach the final that year.

PSG, meanwhile, are still hoping to collect their first European title but know that they will have a difficult task on their hands this evening. Dortmund are wyly competitiors at home and the yellow wall of fans can be intimidating.

We’ll have all the action throughout the afternoon including team news, manager’s thoughts and all the latest updates so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.