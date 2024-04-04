'Bonus days': Spring snowstorm prompts Lost Valley to reopen for 3 days

Apr. 4—Snow groomers move piles of snow in December at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

The Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn, which closed for the season March 30, is reopening for what it calls "three bonus days" Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the abundance of snow that accompanied the spring nor'easter.

"When Mother Nature brings you over a foot or more of snow, it's our duty as ski area operators to reopen for people to enjoy," owner Scott Shanaman is quoted as saying in a news release. "I know some folks aren't happy about the snow, but we live for this type of stuff and are reopening, bringing in some local music each day and giving people a chance to get outside and ski or snowboard."

Lost Valley will reopen from 2-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lift tickets will be as low as $29 for all ages. The ski area predicts having 100% of its lifts running, all trails and glades open and will also have a terrain park on Bobcat Trail. The 8 kilometers of Nordic trails and 5 kilometers of snowshoe trails are also expected to be open.

For more information go to LostValleySki.com.

Miller Fitness moves into Auburn Mall replacing Orange Circuit Fitness

Kianna and Curtis Miller pose for a photo inside the former Orange Circuit Fitness in the Auburn Mall where they are turning it into their own fitness center, Miller Fitness. Submitted Photo

Less than one month after Orange Circuit Fitness packed up and left the Auburn Mall, Miller Fitness has moved right in.

Owner Curtis Miller tells The Buzz that renovation is already underway and that they hope to open by late May. The Auburn Mall will be the Maine-based fitness chain's eighth location and will be the fourth location to open since May 2022. The first Miller Fitness gym opened in Skowhegan in 2017.

Curtis Miller and his wife, Kianna, are from Bingham and Madison, respectively. Miller said he played basketball at Central Maine Community College and started weightlifting at age 13.

He and his wife have been focused on fitness for much of their lives and say the new gym will focus on free weights, athletes, and the older generation crowd. He promises a staff with a positive attitude that are all knowledgeable and have at least a personal training background. Miller said the gym will also offer cardio, turf exercises and strength circuits. He said all their gyms cater to a wide variety of members and will accept SilverSneakers members.

The gym will offer personal training, but they have no plans to offer classes at this time.

Membership information is the same across the board at Miller Fitness and the Auburn location will offer members 24/7 access just like it does at all other locations. Members will also have access to all eight Miller Fitness locations.

Membership pricing and information is online at millerfitnessmaine.com.

Former Pineland Lumber Co. site back up for sale

The property at the former Pineland Lumber Company on Avon Street in Lewiston, along the Androscoggin River, was slated to become a large housing development but is now up for sale after those plans were scrapped. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Plans for what was supposed to be a sprawling 244-unit apartment complex overlooking the Androscoggin River in Lewiston appear in jeopardy and the property is back on the market for sale.

The project at 10 Avon St., proposed by Massachusetts-based Saxon Partners, was approved by the city on the former Pineland Lumber Co. site, but the developer has been unable to secure financing for the $30 million to $35 million development.

The project was billed as market-rate studio and one-bedroom units geared toward medical workers at the nearby Central Maine Medical Center, as well as college professors and "single professionals."

The project was originally slated for completion by 2022, but construction never got started.

The 6.8-acre parcel of land is now listed for sale for just under $4 million.

Lewiston's planned 244-unit housing development still awaits groundbreaking

The Buzz offers quick hits about trending area business happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact business writer Christopher Wheelock at 689-2817 or cwheelock@sunjournal.com

The Buzz: Orange Circuit Fitness in Auburn permanently closed

Lewiston's planned 244-unit housing development still awaits groundbreaking

filed under:

auburn maine, business, lewiston maine, listen, lost valley, skiing

