Boise State adds 7-foot transfer who was a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

The Boise State men’s basketball team dipped back into the transfer portal on Thursday and added a former top 100 high school recruit.

The Broncos announced Dylan Anderson, a 7-foot, 240-pound power forward, is joining the program with three years of eligibility left. He was ranked as the No. 30 center in the 2022 class by ESPN when he came out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and he spent the past two seasons at University of Arizona.

Anderson was a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year in high school, and he led Perry to a 25-5 record and a state title as a senior. He chose Arizona over scholarship offers from North Carolina, Kansas, Gonzaga, Arizona State, Creighton and Michigan, according to 247Sports.

He didn’t appear in any regular season games at Arizona last season and played in just 15 games as a freshman.

Anderson is the latest transfer Boise State has added after losing talented scorer Chibuzo Agbo, point guards Roddie Anderson III and Jace Whiting and reserve guard Kobe Young. Agbo, who was No. 2 on the team with 13.7 points a game last season, transferred to USC. Whiting landed at UNLV and Young committed to Cal State Fullerton.

Anderson hasn’t announced where he’ll play next year, but he’s scheduled to visit St. Louis this week, according to Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Broncos added former NAIA All-American Javan Buchanan on Wednesday. He averaged 20.5 points a game last season and should be able to replace Agbo’s production on the offensive end. Boise State also signed former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardenas last month.

Pairing Anderson with returning starters Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley should give Boise State one the strongest front courts its had in years. Degenhart was named first-team All-Mountain West for a second consecutive year after leading the Broncos with 16.7 points a night last season. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds a game. Stanley, who transferred in from St. John’s last year, averaged 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

Boise State went 22-11 and earned the No. 3 seed in the Mountain West Tournament last season. The Broncos made the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row but fell to Colorado in the First Four, making them 0-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.