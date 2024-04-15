Boban Marjanović Purposely Misses Free Throw For The Most Charming Reason

Boban Marjanović, the Houston Rockets’ 7-foot-4 center, stood even taller on Sunday by intentionally missing a free throw so fans would win free chicken. (Watch the video below.)

The Rockets’ season-ending NBAvictory over the playoff-bound Clippers in Los Angeles was mostly meaningless, but not for spectators who love Chick-fil-A.

The home team has a promotion that when an opposing player misses two straight free throws in the fourth quarter, attendees win a free chicken sandwich.

Marjanović’s first attempt rimmed out. Fans waved cardboard cutouts of chicken sandwiches and the scoreboard acalled attention to the fast food at stake.

Pointing at himself, the big man smiled and appeared to mouth “chicken on me.” He then launched an offline attempt that clanked against the rim, sending the crowd into a frenzy as he held up a No. 1 finger to acknowledge his solid.

“He gave them chicken! He’s a man of the people!” one broadcaster yelled.

Boban intentionally missing a free throw to give Clippers fans free chicken is the craziest thing I’ve seen all season 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ok9Z5JGdTA — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 15, 2024

Media outlets ate up the gesturealso.

The Serbian veteran had 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Rockets, who finished out of the playoff hunt.

The Clippers are seeded fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference and open the playoffs against the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks on April 21.Here’s a longer look at Boban’s delightfully chicken-hearted move:

