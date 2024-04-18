Muth's owner appealing decision banning Bob Baffert-trained horse from 2024 Kentucky Derby

A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge on Thursday denied a request for a temporary injunction that would have allowed Bob Baffert-trained horses to enter next month’s 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

In denying the request of horse owner Amr Zedan, Judge Mitch Perry wrote that the court was "deeply concerned about the innocent third parties who will have their horses removed from the Derby field to make room for (Zedan's) horse should the Court grant injunctive relief. These are entities who have done nothing wrong, have followed the rules, and worked hard only to be denied the opportunity to compete at the last moment. There could be nothing more unfair than that."

A spokesperson for Zedan Racing Stables said an appeal will be filed "on an emergency basis as soon as possible."

"The goal of our effort remains to ensure our horse Muth will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in the 150th Run for the Roses on May 4," the spokesperson said.

Zedan filed a lawsuit against Churchill Downs four days after his horse Muth — trained by Baffert — won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park. Baffert was not a party in the lawsuit.

Because Baffert is suspended at Churchill Downs through the end of this year, his horses are not allowed to accumulate qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby. Muth’s victory in the Arkansas Derby would have been worth 100 points, assuring a spot in the Kentucky Derby on May 4 if not for Baffert’s suspension.

Zedan also owned Medina Spirit, the horse at the center of Baffert’s suspension. Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified after failing a post-race drug test.

Following Medina Spirit’s post-race drug positive, Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and declared runner-up Mandaloun the winner of the 2021 Derby. Baffert initially was suspended two years, but Churchill Downs announced in July 2023 the suspension would be continued through 2024.

The extension of the lawsuit was the center of Zedan’s lawsuit. Zedan said he bought horses in 2022 — including Muth — with the idea they could run in the 2024 Kentucky Derby because Baffert’s original suspension would be over by then.

John Quinn, an attorney representing Zedan, argued Monday that the decision to extend Baffert’s suspension was based on the “subjective opinion” of Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen and ignored what Quinn cited as Baffert’s clean record since the summer of 2021.

“Churchill Downs won’t come forward with any facts indicating there was a violation or that there was a problem with the horse or anything of that nature,” Quinn said. “They’ve been very candid about what happened here. The CEO of Churchill Downs (Carstanjen) has filed an affidavit saying he was watching an interview with Mr. Baffert … and concluded (Baffert) could not be trusted.”

Tom Dupree, attorney for Churchill Downs, countered that the track has the right as a private company to decide who can and can’t compete in its races.

“We set the rules,” Dupree said. “You have no right to come in and say, ‘This is how you run the race.’ It’s our property.”

Baffert, 71, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, tied with Ben Jones for the most wins by any trainer.

Muth is one of two Baffert-trained horses who would have enough qualifying points to run in the Kentucky Derby if not for the suspension. Imagination, San Felipe winner and Santa Anita Derby runner-up, also would be in the top 20 on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard.

More Kentucky Derby: Here's what we know about the field before the draw on April 27

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Owner appeals decision banning Bob Baffert-trained Muth from Derby 150