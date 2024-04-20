Blake Shapen is Jeff Lebby's QB. Here's why that's good for Mississippi State football.

STARKVILLE — Blake Shapen completed a 43-yard pass to Kevin Coleman. Later in the first half, he threw a 40-yard pass to Kelly Akharaiyi. He also launched a 60-yard pass, again to Coleman.

A spring game can only show so much, but for Mississippi State football on Saturday, the scrimmage at Davis Wade Stadium revealed the Bulldogs have a quarterback fit for new coach Jeff Lebby’s offense.

In one half, Shapen completed 18 of his 22 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. For a coach who has continuously said he wants a fun and explosive offense taking the field, he appears to have found the right fit through the transfer portal.

"Proud of Blake's demanor, his toughness, his edge, how he's worked." Lebby said. "Love the fact that he took care of the football today. He's got a ton of work to do. I think he's got a chance to be, not a good player, but a great player."

Why Blake Shapen was Jeff Lebby’s portal target

Lebby, while serving as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator last year, helped develop Dillon Gabriel into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. He ranked ninth in the country with 3,660 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

So when Lebby was hired by Mississippi State and Gabriel entered the transfer portal, the dots started to connect. Hope of Gabriel joining the Bulldogs intensified in early December when it was reported he scheduled a visit to MSU.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, a commitment dropped. It wasn’t from Gabriel, though.

On Dec. 8, Shapen announced he was coming to Mississippi State. The following days saw Gabriel commit to Oregon.

For a coach whose offense relies heavily on quarterback success, it felt like a letdown. Instead, Lebby made it apparent Shapen was a priority.

"He's serious about being great," Lebby said. "That's probably what I'm most proud of."

Why Jeff Lebby isn’t worried about Blake Shapen’s injury history

Shapen was a three-star prospect in the 2020 high school class and signed with Baylor shortly after coach Dave Aranda was hired. His career with the Bears showed promise, throwing for 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns across three seasons. In 2021, he led Baylor to a Big 12 title.

However, Shapen’s career has been plagued by injuries. He played 13 games in 2022. But he only played in 14 across the other two campaigns.

That history, though, didn't factor into Lebby's decision to bring him to Starkville.

"He's played a bunch of ball. He's had a bunch of production," Lebby said. "He's been really good at times, and then there's been times where there's been some struggles for him. I love the fact that he's got a story. I love the fact that he's had live it and go do it."

