Mississippi State football WR Justin Robinson to enter transfer portal | Reports

Justin Robinson, who started seven games for Mississippi State football last season, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Robinson caught 21 passes for 257 yards for the Bulldogs last season. As a reserve in 2022, Robinson made 30 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He was set to be the only regular starter at receiver retained by new coach Jeff Lebby, following Zavion Thomas' transfer to LSU and Lideatrick Griffin's choice to go pro. Lebby has also added a pair of portal wideouts in Louisville's Kevin Coleman and UTEP's Kelly Akharaiyi.

It will be Robinson's second trip into the transfer portal. He made the move to Starkville from Georgia following the 2021 season.

The native of McDonough, Georgia, was a four-star prospect in the 2020 cycle and rated as the No. 287 overall recruit in the country.

