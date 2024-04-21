Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Blackburn Rovers FC 1 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday FC

13:10

Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

13:10

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13:08

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

13:05

Attempt blocked. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.

13:02

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Pickering is caught offside.

13:00

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Pol Valentín.

12:59

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12:57

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:55

Delay in match (Blackburn Rovers).

12:55

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:51

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:47

Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:47

Foul by Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday).

12:47

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Bambo Diaby replaces Michael Ihiekwe because of an injury.

12:47

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:47

Delay in match because of an injury Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday).

12:41

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain.

12:38

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box.

12:36

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

12:36

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:33

Delay in match because of an injury Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).

12:33

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).

12:31

First Half begins.

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

11:30

