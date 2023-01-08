Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD

Damar Hamlin, seen here in a Bills preseason game. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines fielded the game's opening kickoff at the 4-yard line, cut right past the Patriots coverage team then sprinted untouched down the sideline for a 96-yard touchdown. The touchdown was just the fifth of the season on a kickoff return in the NFL. It sent the Bills home crowd into a frenzy.

Hamlin, who has shown significant signs of recovery, was watching and tweeting from the hospital.

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Just six days ago, the Bills' game against the Bengals was postponed when Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. First responders performed CPR on the field, and the Bills safety was transported to a Cincinnati hospital, having suffered cardiac arrest.

Hamlin remained in critical condition for multiple days and was placed on a ventilator. He regained consciousness midweek and has been in contact with his Bills teammates since. Hamlin has garnered an outpouring of support from the NFL world and beyond during his ordeal. He felt well enough on Saturday to send thanks to his supporters with a message on Instagram.

"The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," Hamlin wrote.