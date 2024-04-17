Bill Belichick to join Pat McAfee’s draft night special

Bill Belichick may not be busy on draft night in a coaching capacity, but he will be hitting the television screen. The former New England Patriots coach will be joining “The Pat McAfee Show” for their 2024 NFL draft special next Thursday.

This isn’t the first time that McAfee and Belichick have crossed paths. Belichick made an appearance at the Army-Navy game in December, where McAfee worked on “College GameDay.”

This latest news just adds to what has been a busy month for the former Patriots coach. Belichick was most recently at Nebraska, where he impressed Matt Rhule and his coaching staff in a meeting. Now, he will be on the other side of things, with his former team scheduled to be a focal point of the draft.

The Patriots are slated to pick third overall in the first round.

BREAKING: 8x Super Bowl Champion 🐐 Bill Belichick will be co-hosting the Draft Spectacular with us next Thursday 🗣🗣LET'S GOOOO #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6dA8vDmcqx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2024

It will be interesting to see how Belichick performs on the media side of things, especially after he spent years disliking interviews and answering media questions. If nothing else, the combination of Belichick and McAfee are sure to be entertaining.

