Big East tournament 2024: Bracket, standings and schedule as March Madness nears

Men's college basketball conference tournament play is well underway across the country ahead of the NCAA Division I tournament. One of college basketball's top conferences begins its postseason on Wednesday.

The Big East, a conference featuring reigning champions UConn, kicks off its tournament with three first-round games on Wednesday. Six of its 11 teams play in the first round while the top five regular season finishers enjoy a bye to the quarterfinals.

While the winners of the tournament receive an automatic bid to the 68-team March Madness, the conference will likely have several other teams receiving at-large bids as well.

Three Big East teams – UConn, Creighton and Marquette – are top-10 teams in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Three others – Seton Hall, St. Johns and Providence – have 20 wins or could reach that mark with a win in the conference tournament.

Here's what to know about this year's Big East tournament.

Bracketology: Kentucky rising fast in NCAA tournament outlook: Predicting men's March Madness field

Big East standings

Records reflect conference game results only.

Creighton hold tiebreaker over Marquette after season split with common opponent UConn. Villanova hold head-to-head tiebreaker over Providence. Butler hold tiebreaker over Xavier with a better record against Creighton and Marquette.

UConn Huskies (18-2) Creighton Bluejays (14-6) Marquette (14-6) Seton Hall (13-7) St. John's (11-9) Villanova (10-10) Providence (10-10) Butler (9-11) Xavier (9-11) Georgetown (2-18) DePaul (0-20)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Houston still No. 1; North Carolina joins top five

Big East tournament bracket and schedule

All times Eastern.

First round - Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: Xavier vs. Butler, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Georgetown vs. Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: DePaul vs. Villanova, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 14

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Uconn, Noon

Game 5: St. John's vs. Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Creighton, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Marquette, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals - Friday, March 15

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.

Final - Saturday, March 16

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

How to watch Big East tournament games

When: Wednesday, March 13 - Saturday, March 16

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Cable TV: FS1; Games 8 and 10 (semifinal and final) on FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch all Big East tournament action with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big East tournament bracket and schedule ahead of March Madness 2024