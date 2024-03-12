What college basketball tournament games are today? What to watch as March Madness nears

Tuesday is a big day for college basketball conference tournament action.

Several conferences will complete their conference tournament play with championship games on March 12 while others' tournaments are just getting started.

Those with championships on Tuesday are the CAA, Horizon League, Northeast, Summit League and West Coast conferences. Each winner will get an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I men's 68-team tournament and can contend for a national title.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic 10, ACC, Big 12, Conference USA and MAAC all begin conference tournament play throughout the day on Tuesday.

Here's everything to know about each conference tournament game on Tuesday, March 12.

What games are today? All conference tournament games Tuesday, March 12

All times Eastern

A-10 Tournament

All games available for viewing on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Fordham, 11:30 a.m.

George Washington vs. La Salle, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

All games will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF, 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

ACC Tournament

All games will be broadcasted on ACC Network and ESPN+.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. N.C. State, 4:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College, 7 p.m.

America East Tournament semifinals

Both games available to watch on ESPN+.

New Hampshire vs. Vermont, 5 p.m. (also available on ESPN2)

Bryant vs. UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

MAAC Tournament

All games to be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's, 5:15 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Iona, 7:30 p.m.

Siena vs. Niagara, 9:45 p.m.

Northeast Conference championship

According to the NEC's website, the finals will air on ESPN2.

Wagner vs. Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Conference USA tournament

Available to stream on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State, 9 p.m.

Big Sky tournament semifinals

Both games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. Weber State/Montana State (also available on ESPNU)

Idaho State vs. Montana/Portland State (also available on ESPN2)

Southland Conference tournament semifinals

Both games available for streaming on ESPN+.

Lamar/New Orleans vs. McNeese State, 6:30 p.m. (also available on ESPNU)

Nicholls/Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

CAA championship

The finals will air on CBS Sports Network.

Hofstra/Stony Brook vs. Charleston/Towson, 7 p.m.

Horizon League championship

The finals will stream on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky/Milwaukee vs. Oakland/Cleveland State, 7 p.m.

West Coast Conference championship

Finals will air on ESPN and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Gonzaga/San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's/Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Summit League championship

Finals will air on CBS Sports Network.

Omaha/Denver vs. South Dakota State/St. Thomas (MN), 9:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball games today: Tournament matches to watch