Houston still No. 1; North Carolina joins top five of USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Houston guard Damian Dunn (11) reacts after scoring a basket during the first half against the Kansas at Fertitta Center.

The top teams continued their winning ways on the final weekend of the men’s basketball regular season, resulting in the top three staying put in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Houston retains the No. 1 spot, this week claiming 29 of 31 first-place votes. Connecticut holds at No. 2, though the remaining No. 1 nods went to third-ranked Purdue. North Carolina moves up three spots to No. 4 after beating Duke as Tennessee slides just one place to fifth.

Creighton makes a big jump, gaining four positions to check in at No. 6 ahead of Arizona. Iowa State also slips two spots to No. 8. Kentucky vaults back into the top 10 at No. 9 after its win at Tennessee, and Marquette hangs on to the 10th position as Duke slips to No. 11.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Nevada rejoins the poll at No. 22, heading a group of returnees that also includes No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 24 Dayton. San Diego State, South Florida and Florida are the week’s dropouts as Washington State hangs on to the No. 25 spot after losing its home finale to Washington.

