Big 12 football schedule 2024: UCF to face all 4 newcomers from Pac-12

UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson catches a touchdown pass in front of West Virginia safety Anthony Wilson during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 28, 2023.

The Big 12 released its 2024 football schedule Tuesday morning, setting in stone UCF's second run through the Power Five league.

The Knights went 6-7 overall last fall, with a 3-6 mark in its debut season in the conference. While they were the only of the Big 12's four newcomers to achieve bowl eligibility, it marked the first time in Gus Malzahn's coaching career that he ended a season with a losing record, a note he described as "unacceptable" in a press conference last week.

UCF made a handful of staff changes, bringing in a pair of new coordinators: Ted Roof on defense, and Tim Harris Jr. on offense, while retaining predecessors Addison Williams and Darin Hinshaw in adjusted roles. Wide receivers coach Grant Heard and linebackers coach Ernie Sims III were let go, secondary coach David Gibbs departed for Illinois and Trovon Reed was hired as cornerbacks coach.

For the second year in a row, UCF will begin Big 12 play on the road. Colorado kicks off the conference home slate, and fellow Pac-12 defector Arizona will be the Knights' eighth Space Game opponent. UCF is 7-0 all-time in such instances, including last year's 45-3 blowout victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Here is who the Knights will face, in order, this coming fall with a few notes about each of their opponents.

New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire players Joe Eichman, Max Oxendine, and Caleb Burke celebrate a fumble recovery against Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs, Dec. 3, 2022 in Worcester.

Date: Aug. 29

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: UCF once again kicks off a football season in prime time on Thursday night, hosting New Hampshire for a first meeting between the two programs. New Hampshire is set to receive $350,000 for taking the game, FBSchedules reported in July 2022 upon receiving a copy of the contract. New Hampshire went 6-5 last year, but will seek a new starter behind center. Max Brosmer, named runner-up for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, transferred to Minnesota.

Sam Houston

Sep 23, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Malik Phillips (19) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 7

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: Similar to UCF, Sam Houston made a competitive jump in 2023 — from the FCS into Conference USA. The Bearkats lost each of their first eight FBS games, but went 3-1 in November, highlighted by victories over Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee. K.C. Keeler will enter his 11th season as Sam Houston's head coach, having spent the previous decade in charge of his alma mater, Delaware.

TCU

Sep 16, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) rushes against the Houston Cougars defensive back Malik Fleming (15) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 14

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Buzz: Two seasons removed from competing for the national championship, TCU experienced a far more dramatic drop off than anticipated. The Horned Frogs failed to achieve bowl eligibility last season, and lost four of its final five games. Andy Avalos, Boise State's head coach the previous three campaigns, will take over at defensive coordinator on Sonny Dykes' staff. Leading receiver Savion Williams and top tackler Namdi Obiazor are among the Horned Frogs' most important returning players.

Colorado

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Date: Sept. 28

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: Few teams in college football generated as much hype last fall as Colorado, under the direction of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes reeled off three straight wins to open the season and cracked the AP Top 25, but crashed back to earth and finished 4-8. Shedeur Sanders endured his share of punishment behind an offensive line that allowed 56 sacks, second-most in the nation. However, Shedeur shined when protected, throwing for 3,230 yards at a 69.3% completion rate with 27 TDs and just three interceptions. If the five new O-line additions from the portal and five-star true freshman Jordan Seaton settle, Colorado could be explosive.

Florida

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) looks to pass during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Watkins-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 5

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

Buzz: UCF and Florida finally begin their anticipated three-game series in October, with UCF set to host the Gators in 2030 before a return trip to The Swamp in '33. Florida might have the most difficult schedule in the country, an ominous sign given the pressure Billy Napier is under to return the program to championship-level prominence. Running back Trevor Etienne (Georgia) and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) transferred to SEC rivals, but the Gators' freshmen logged 2,660 snaps last year, fifth-most among Power Five schools. Five-star recruits DJ Lagway and LJ McCray, the dominant defensive lineman for FHSAA Class 3S champion Mainland, should be near-immediate contributors.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) rushes the quarterback as West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) blocks in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.

Date: Oct. 12

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: UCF scored its first Big 12 win at Cincinnati's expense in November, and the Bearcats sunk to the bottom of the league (3-9 overall, 1-8 in-conference). Three former Bearcats have since committed to the Knights via the transfer portal: running back Myles Montgomery and defensive backs Deshawn Pace and Bryon Threats. Brendan Sorsby enters the mix at quarterback after arriving from Indiana and completing 57% of his attempts for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five picks as a redshirt freshman.

Iowa State

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Date: Oct. 19

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Buzz: Iowa State rebounded this fall after a dismal 1-8 league record in 2022, and a number of high-profile suspensions stemming from a sports betting investigation. The Cyclones tied for fourth place with a 6-3 mark within the Big 12, going 7-6 overall with 21 underclassmen playing in every game. Rocco Becht broke school freshman records for passing yards (3,120) and passing touchdowns (23) that were previously held by San Francisco 49ers starting QB Brock Purdy. Abu Sama III emerged as a weapon in the backfield, averaging 7.3 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

BYU

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) sacks Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Date: Oct. 26

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: BYU looked like it was adapting to Big 12 life better than the other three newcomers through the opening month-and-a-half of the season. The Cougars started 2-2, and defeated Arkansas on the road in their non-conference schedule, but lost their last five games to miss out on a bowl. BYU sputtered offensively, tying for 99th nationally in scoring (23.1 ppg) and ranking 118th in rushing (114.3 ypg). Defensive end Tyler Batty, who accounted for 34 of the team's 135 total QB pressures, announced his intention to return for next season.

Arizona

Date: Nov. 2

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: One of the nation's most improved teams, Arizona won 10 games in 2023 — the same total as its previous four seasons combined, and its most victories in a single season since 2014. Head coach Jedd Fisch departed to take the Washington job, one of the dominoes of Nick Saban's retirement at Alabama. However, quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan announced their plans to stay in Tucson, two important players on an offense that averaged 308.3 passing yards per game.

Arizona State

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass against Arizona during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Date: Nov. 9

Location: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Buzz: At nearly 2,150 miles, the Knights' trip to Arizona State is its longest of the year. The Sun Devils went 2-6 at home in Kenny Dillingham's debut campaign as head coach, but will look to rebuild on the fly with the addition of nearly two-dozen transfers. Running back Raleek Brown (USC), quarterback Sam Leavitt (Michigan State) and cornerback Cole Martin (Oregon) are among the most high-profile newcomers. Arizona State's quarterbacks combined to toss just eight touchdowns, compared to 14 interceptions, last season.

West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (22) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Taj Ward (15) defends in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21.

Date: Nov. 23

Location: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, W. Va.

Buzz: West Virginia appeared to take things personally when it was predicted to finish last in the Big 12's preseason media poll. Instead, the Mountaineers produced a more-than-respectable 9-4 record, culminating in a Duke's Mayonnaise bath for head coach Neal Brown. Led by dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene and the backfield duo of CJ Donaldson Jr. and Jahiem White, West Virginia finished third in the country in rushing, averaging 228.9 yards per game and scoring 32 touchdowns. Now the question is whether the Mountaineers can continue to ascend toward the top of the conference; they have not had back-to-back seasons of nine or more wins since 2010-11.

Utah

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against Florida during the first quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Date: Nov. 29

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

Buzz: Utah should be a factor in the new-look Big 12, entering the league on a streak of 10 straight winning seasons — including Pac-12 titles in 2021 and '22. On seven occasions, the Utes ended the year ranked in the top-25 of the final CFP poll. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising announced in November his plans to return for a seventh college season; he tossed 46 touchdowns and helped the team reach the Rose Bowl twice. The Utes limited opponents to 19.3 points per game, good for 19th in the country.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Big 12 schedule highlighted by Colorado, Utah