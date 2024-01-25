Tim Harris Jr. returns to UCF as offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach

Tim Harris Jr. is returning to UCF in an elevated role.

Harris, an assistant for the Knights during the 2021 and '22 seasons, was named offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Thursday. He spent last season at Miami, his alma mater, as the running backs coach on Mario Cristobal's staff.

UCF transfer portal tracker: Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson highlights Knights' additions

Matt Zenitz and Gaby Urrutia, of 247Sports, were first to report Harris' hire.

Prior to accepting the job at Miami, Harris served as assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at UCF. He spent six seasons as an assistant at Florida International, and was named Florida Dairy Farmers Florida high school head coach of the year in 2014 after leading Miami's Booker T. Washington to a 14-0 record and a third consecutive state championship.

"I’m excited to welcome Tim back to our staff," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "He's one of the best coaches and teachers of the game that I've worked with. Tim was a huge part of building our foundation in our first two years here and he's a rising star in our profession."

Darin Hinshaw will remain on staff as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Kam Martin will continue as the Knights' running backs coach. Grant Heard was not retained as wide receivers coach earlier this month.

Harris recruited Isaiah Bowser and Mark-Antony Richards out of the transfer portal in 2021, and both Jordan McDonald and Xavier Townsend for UCF's 2022 recruiting class. The following fall, the Knights ranked ninth nationally in rushing at 228.4 yards per game.

UCF made similar shifts to its defensive staff, bringing Ted Roof in from Oklahoma on Jan. 17 as defensive coordinator while retaining Addison Williams in an associate head coach role. Williams will fully oversee the secondary, following the exit of David Gibbs this week to Illinois.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Miami assistant Tim Harris Jr. named offensive coordinator