Oklahoma State basketball falls short vs. TCU, drops to 0-6 in Big 12 play

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State did a little bit of everything on Tuesday night.

Everything but win.

The Cowboys remained without a Big 12 Conference victory after falling to TCU 74-69 Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU had a 12-0 run, a 17-point lead and an 8-minute, 45-second drought without a field goal. It had inspired performances from key players like John-Michael Wright and Eric Dailey Jr., but stretches of lifeless play that couldn’t pull the Pokes out of the second-half hole they found themselves in.

They made it interesting, getting within three with under 30 seconds to play.

Two critical foul calls went against the Cowboys in the final minute — one that was called a blocking foul on Bryce Thompson and another that was called a charge on Javon Small.

The result was only one additional TCU point, but it was too much for the Pokes to overcome.

Wright led the Cowboys with 16 points and Small added 15, but the Cowboys still fell to 8-11 overall and 0-6 in Big 12 play.

Here are three takeaways from the OSU loss:

More: From Oklahoma State PG to 'Uncle A.' TCU's Avery Anderson faces Cowboys in new life phase.

Jan 23, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) goes after a loose ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Dailey Jr. strong off bench

Last weekend at Kansas State, OSU coach Mike Boynton altered his starting five with the addition of super-senior guard John-Michael Wright and freshman Connor Dow. They took the spots of Eric Dailey Jr. and Quion Williams.

Wright and Dow were back in the lineup again Tuesday and made a quick impact. Wright scored OSU’s first basket on a baseline drive. Dow chased down a loose ball, poking it ahead to Bryce Thompson who finished off the fastbreak layup.

But once he got his chance, Dailey brought a quick spark off the bench as well, scoring on an alley-oop and a layup on OSU’s first two possessions after he entered.

Dailey finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting with four rebounds. Wright was 3-of-6 from 3-point range on his way to a season-high 16 points.

More: Big 12 power rankings: TCU biggest riser in deep league displaying home-court advantage

Avery Anderson III wins in return

Former Cowboy Avery Anderson III made his one and only return to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday. After four years at OSU, he transferred to TCU for his final season of eligibility.

Anderson battled foul trouble but finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds, going 6-of-9 from the floor.

TCU was led by Emanuel Miller with 21 points.

Jan 23, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Avery Anderson III (3) brings the ball up court around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Up next for Cowboys

Perhaps the Cowboys best chance for a win in the next few weeks, OSU plays host to West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Mountaineers entered Tuesday night with a 7-11 overall record and 2-3 mark in Big 12 play, though one of those wins was against then-No. 3 Kansas. West Virginia also beat Texas.

After Saturday, the Cowboys have a string of challenging games, including road trips to highly ranked opponents Kansas, Houston and OU in a four-game span.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball falls short vs. TCU, drops to 0-6 in Big 12