Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Texas in Sooners-Longhorns Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) host the Texas Longhorns (13-5, 2-3) on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Texas

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Texas

What time does OU basketball vs. Texas start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Longhorns will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Texas basketball on today?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma vs. Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 23

Spread: OU (-4.5)

Over/under: 142.5

Moneyline: Texas +180 | OU -225

