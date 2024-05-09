Best NFL wide receiver trios: Where do the Bears rank? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No NFL offense looks as different from last season as the Chicago Bears. Just a few years after fielding arguably the least productive wide receiver unit in the league, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are all in line to take the field for the Bears. And each of them could be considered a WR1 on other teams.

In piecing together an elite group of WRs this offseason, the Bears have shot their way up the ranks for which team has the best receiving unit in 2024. So much so, some experts believe the Bears "big three" is the best in the league.

"With the Bears' decision to make a change at quarterback and select USC's Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, general manager Ryan Poles made sure his next signal-caller was well-equipped with the tools to succeed," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote.

Sobleski ranked the league's best WR trios as follows:

Last year's WR1 for the Bears was Moore, who eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards and was essentially the Bears' only real threat on offense.

But now, he's got some competition. Before the draft, the Bears traded for Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver, to give his soon-to-be rookie quarterback another reliable option.

To round out the trifecta, Poles selected Odunze out of Washington at No. 9 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Bears inside reporter for NBC Sports Chicago Josh Schrock, this may the first time in history that the Bears are going into a season with the best WR trio in the league.

