Best-Case Scenario Texans’ 7 Round Mock Draft

What if everything went right for the Houston Texans on draft night? What if everything you thought was a pipeline dream actually became a reality?

Houston, fresh off its first division title in four years, is ready to compete for the long run. C.J. Stroud is locked into his rookie contract for four more years. So is Defensive Rookie of the Year and pass-rushing freak Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans realize their window is wide open, hence the reason for spending over $170 million in guaranteed money. Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, Joe Mixon, Jeff Okudah and Stefon Diggs are household names that should elevate both sides of the ball and turn close calls into blowout matchups.

But the draft is where teams build for the long haul. It’s also where dreams are crushed as the prospect every fan base loves comes off the board a pick before expected. And without a first-round pick, the Texans are at the mercy of 41 other selections — barring a trade from wheeling-and-dealing Nick Caserio — before landing a hopeful franchise cornerstone.

But what if the draft played out the way fans wanted it to go? What if Houston landed almost every prospect that would fit the franchise and entice the fan base more so than the new jerseys?

This Texans Wire mock draft isn’t what we think will happen come Friday evening, but rather the “best-case scenario” given recent reports and news. And if this were to happen, you all owe us an apology and must admit we’re the smartest people to ever exist.

Let’s get to picking players, shall we?

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire